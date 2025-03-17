Police are appealing for information after a hit and run in Scotland’s Capital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses after a hit and run.

The incident involving a cyclist and a black BMW happened on Colinton road at the junction with Tipperlinn Road around 1.30 pm on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BMW left the scene prior to officers attending and headed south along Tipperlinn Road .

The 55-year-old male cyclist was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Read more here: Man in life-threatening condition after car crash on Scottish road

Constable Neill Sage said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who have not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in that area around the time and who may have dash-cam of private CCTV footage which would assist us to contact us.”