Edinburgh hit and run: Cyclist taken to hospital as Police Scotland hunt BMW involved in hit and run
Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses after a hit and run.
The incident involving a cyclist and a black BMW happened on Colinton road at the junction with Tipperlinn Road around 1.30 pm on Saturday.
The BMW left the scene prior to officers attending and headed south along Tipperlinn Road .
The 55-year-old male cyclist was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
Constable Neill Sage said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who have not already spoken to officers to get in touch.
“I would also appeal to anyone who was in that area around the time and who may have dash-cam of private CCTV footage which would assist us to contact us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1644 of 15 March, 2025.
