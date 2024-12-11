Body found in search for Scottish woman reported missing after getting stuck in mud

A body has been found in the search for missing woman Shona Campbell

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A body has been found in the search for a woman reported missing after becoming stuck in mud at an estuary.

Shona Campbell, 74, went for a walk on the shore of the Solway Firth and called 999 to report having got into difficulty in the mud at about 5pm on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Undated handout photo issued by Police Scotland of Shona Campbell, 74, who police are searching for after she was reported missing after getting stuck in mud at an estuary. Ms Campbell went for a walk on the shore of the Solway Firth and got into difficulty in the mud at about 5pm on Monday. Issue date: Tuesday December 10, 2024. | issued by Police Scotland

Police Scotland said she was walking near West Moss-Side Caravan Park in Cummertrees, near Annan, Dumfries and Galloway, where she was staying while visiting the area.

The force said the body of a woman was found around 5.40pm on Tuesday in the firth at Cummertrees.

The location where Shona Campbell went missing | NationalWorld

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Formal identification has still to take place. However, the family of Shona Campbell, 74, who was missing in the area have been informed.