Body found in search for Scottish woman reported missing after getting stuck in mud

By Laura Paterson
Comment
Published 11th Dec 2024, 09:50 BST
A body has been found in the search for missing woman Shona Campbell

A body has been found in the search for a woman reported missing after becoming stuck in mud at an estuary.

Shona Campbell, 74, went for a walk on the shore of the Solway Firth and called 999 to report having got into difficulty in the mud at about 5pm on Monday.

Undated handout photo issued by Police Scotland of Shona Campbell, 74, who police are searching for after she was reported missing after getting stuck in mud at an estuary. Ms Campbell went for a walk on the shore of the Solway Firth and got into difficulty in the mud at about 5pm on Monday. Issue date: Tuesday December 10, 2024.placeholder image
Police Scotland said she was walking near West Moss-Side Caravan Park in Cummertrees, near Annan, Dumfries and Galloway, where she was staying while visiting the area.

The force said the body of a woman was found around 5.40pm on Tuesday in the firth at Cummertrees.

The location where Shona Campbell went missingplaceholder image
Police Scotland said in a statement: “Formal identification has still to take place. However, the family of Shona Campbell, 74, who was missing in the area have been informed.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

