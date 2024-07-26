Body found in search for experienced hillwalker who went missing in Scottish Highlands
Police have recovered the body of a woman on a munro in the Scottish Highlands amid a search for a missing hillwalker.
Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of 64-year-old Ruth Betts have been made aware. Police say there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
Ms Betts left the hotel she was staying at in Fort William on Wednesday to walk the nearby hills, but failed to return.
Police inquiries found she reached the summit of Na Gruagaichean around 10.15am on Wednesday, but she failed to return to her accommodation afterwards.
Inspector Ross McCartney had said on Thursday in the search for Ms Betts: “Ruth intended to walk the Mamores range along Na Gruagaichean, Stob Coire a Chairn and Am Bodach. “Our enquiries found she reached the summit of Na Gruagaichean around 10.15am, but we don’t know if she continued along that route. She has not returned to her accommodation. “Ruth is an experienced hill walker and was equipped for a day in the hills, but concerns are growing for her welfare. “Extensive searches are ongoing with assistance from local mountain rescue, Coastguard and the Search and Rescue Dogs Association. It is important we find Ruth as soon as possible. “I am appealing to anyone in the area who may have seen Ruth to get in touch. Any piece of information could be vital in helping us to trace her.”
