Portree-based architect Stephen Beasley has an innovative approach to creating homes that amplify the understanding of the Highland landscape in a way that is sensitive to local communities.

Stephen Beasley of Skye-based Rural Design | Elaine Ferguson

Job title Architectural director of Rural Design, based on the Isle of Skye, in Portree. We deal with all types of housing, as there is a desperate need at the moment. So as well as private builds, we are currently working on two affordable homes on the Isle of Muck, and a visitor centre on the Isle of Canna. Usually our projects are within a three-hour drive to allow us to visit the sites in a day.

Our expertise is designing to suit the climate, but also the local materials and skills available. It creates parameters, but that is the challenge – and necessity is the mother of invention.

Describe a typical project. Clients usually come to us with a plot, so we can give advice on the viability of building and what the limitations might be. We spend a lot of time listening to understand what they are looking to do, what makes them tick. It means each project is unique and interesting.

For instance, we are designing a house at the moment for a writer, which is all about providing spaces for thinking and writing. But in many cases we look at the site and ask “Where would you put the armchair?”. And that creates a point from which you expand the design.

A bespoke house by Rural Design | Rural Design

​And a typical client? For bespoke clients, some are relocating, some are lucky enough to be able to afford a second home.

We have a sister company called R.House that has developed a pre-fab, turn-key service. The clients tend to be retired or heading towards it; looking for a home for the rest of their lives. And they already have an emotional attachment to the Highlands.

We are about to launch a new hybrid offer, which combines the two, offering a turn-key service, but with a bespoke design.

​What is the process? We navigate planning and the building warrant, which can take time. The actual construction of the envelope and roof of the house then only takes a matter of days, as the frame is constructed in the workshop and delivered to site. From there the internal finishing and fittings will involve different trades.

​Why do clients choose Rural Design? I think it is the simplicity of designs which suit the conditions here, and the way of living. Our homes amplify the understanding of the landscape. There is a romanticised idea of an isolated cottage in a glen, with nothing around for miles, but that is really difficult in terms of putting power and water in, so most new homes will be adjacent to existing communities and the impact has to be considered.

An R.House property, designed to fit into the landscape. | Rural Design

We want people who are moving in to have a soft landing rather than a negative impact on the communities they are moving into, and that is reflected in the designs.

​How do you choose the materials?

We use sustainable materials, our homes are clad in local timber which last for a long time. It silvers and softens over time, which sits well in the landscape in all seasons.

Logie Timber from Inverness provides the timber for R.House, and for bespoke builds clients can choose the material and we will source it locally.

​How much does a new home cost? Most clients have a budget, so we advise on what they can achieve with it, or they will request a size of house they want and we will cost it. The typical spend on a bespoke Rural Design house is £400,000 to £800,000.

R.House homes will be less. The difference is that the designs are pre-set, but customisable. It is a turn-key service, there is a contractor involved from the start who will provide the exact costs.

​How big is the team? There are ten of us, mostly based in the office in Portree, but a couple work remotely.

We have seven architects, a trainee, an interiors co-ordinator and a studio manager. It is a fantastic place to live and work and the office, which is a Rural Design, is the best I’ve ever worked in.

​What are the main difficulties in building in Scotland? Under-resourcing in planning departments extends the process. And different policies will impact sites – a recent planning policy increases the factors which affect flood risk, so sites that were previously accepted, either coastal or by rivers, can no longer be built on. There is a problem with nimbyism too, a lot of people don’t like change. But small communities are so desperate for affordable housing.