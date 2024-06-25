A body found in a river has been formally identified as that of a woman swept away during heavy rain more than 18 months ago.

Hazel Nairn, 71, was last seen being swept into the River Don near Monymusk, Aberdeenshire, about 3.05pm on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The remains of a woman were recovered from the River Don nearby at Kemnay on Tuesday, May 7 this year.

Police said the body has now been formally identified as Ms Nairn. Her family have been informed.

Police said the death was not suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Mrs Nairn’s daughter Anneka Gray spoke following the body’s discovery last month of the family “waiting anxiously” for more information.

“We have had so many lovely messages and we thank everyone for their kindness,” she told the Press & Journal

“We’ve also been asked about funeral arrangements and how we must be at peace now my mum has been found, but we are not anywhere near that yet.”

Ms Gray added: “We as a family, all her old colleagues and friends just want my mum to be treated with the respect she deserves and to know the truth about that horrendous day.”

A fresh search of the river had been carried out one year after Mrs Nairn was swept away, but investigators at the time had found no trace of the body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A specialist underwater team was used for multiple searches. However, high water levels had made it difficult for them to search the areas identified as priorities until recently.