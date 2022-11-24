Police searching for a woman swept into a river have found the body of her dog.

Hazel Nairn, 71, was last seen being swept into the River Don, near Monymusk in Aberdeenshire, at about 3.05pm on November 18, during heavy rain.

Police are continuing to search for her – with a dive unit and specialist resources all being used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her dog was found near the river on Wednesday.

Police searching for a woman swept into a river have found the body of her dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Andrew Meikleham said: “Searches are being carried out from the area where Hazel was last seen downstream towards Aberdeen.

“Due to the deteriorating weather that afternoon, Hazel had been trying to get home safely from the village of Monymusk along with her dog. The body of Hazel’s dog was found near to the river on Wednesday November 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad