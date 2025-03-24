Two ambulances have been damaged in the collision outside a Glasgow hospital

Two ambulances have been damaged after a car collided with one of the vehicles outside a busy city hospital.

A black Audi sedan collided with a parked ambulance at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow about 7.20am on Monday.

The force of the collision caused the ambulance to hit another emergency vehicle.

There is not believed to be any serious injuries. The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed there were no patients on board the emergency vehicles at the time of the collision.

The front end of the Audi and the passenger side door of one of the ambulances was badly damaged in the incident. Police taped off the area around the accident-and-emergency department.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We can confirm two ambulances were involved in a collision with another vehicle today at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. There were no patients on either vehicle."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7.20am on Monday, March 24, 2025, officers received a report of a three-vehicle crash outside a hospital on Govan Road, Glasgow.

"Arrangements were made for the vehicles to be recovered."

A NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde spokesperson said: "We are aware of a road traffic incident which occurred outside the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital this morning.