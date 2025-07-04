Local diversions are in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The B9120 has closed after a crash on a bridge at Laurencekirk.

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at around 11.25am today.

The B9120 remains closed at its junction with the B966.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is currently not known if there have been any serious injuries.

The vehicles crashed on a bridge earlier today. | John Devlin

Emergency services remain on the scene

In a post to social media, police said: “Police and emergency services are in attendance at a two-vehicle crash on a bridge on the B9120, Laurencekirk.

“The B9120 is closed at its junction with the B966. Local diversions in place.