Aberdeenshire crash: Road closed after two-vehicle crash on bridge - diversions in place
Local diversions are in place.
The B9120 has closed after a crash on a bridge at Laurencekirk.
Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at around 11.25am today.
The B9120 remains closed at its junction with the B966.
It is currently not known if there have been any serious injuries.
Emergency services remain on the scene
In a post to social media, police said: “Police and emergency services are in attendance at a two-vehicle crash on a bridge on the B9120, Laurencekirk.
“We were called to the incident around 11.25am on Friday, July 4.”
Comments
0 comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.