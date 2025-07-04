Aberdeenshire crash: Road closed after two-vehicle crash on bridge - diversions in place

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 4th Jul 2025, 14:11 BST
Local diversions are in place.

The B9120 has closed after a crash on a bridge at Laurencekirk.

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at around 11.25am today.

The B9120 remains closed at its junction with the B966.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is currently not known if there have been any serious injuries.

The vehicles crashed on a bridge earlier today.placeholder image
The vehicles crashed on a bridge earlier today. | John Devlin

Emergency services remain on the scene

In a post to social media, police said: “Police and emergency services are in attendance at a two-vehicle crash on a bridge on the B9120, Laurencekirk.

“The B9120 is closed at its junction with the B966. Local diversions in place.

“We were called to the incident around 11.25am on Friday, July 4.”

Related topics:AberdeenshirePoliceEmergency servicesDiversions
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice