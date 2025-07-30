Emergency services remain on the scene.

A major Highland road is closed after an early morning crash.

The A9, at Dalny near Invergordon, has been closed since around 2.23am on Wednesday.

It remains closed from Kildary, Easter Ross to Tomich.

Emergency services remain on scene following the crash.

It is currently not known how many vehicles were involved or if there have been any serious injuries.

A police spokesperson said: “The A9 is closed in both directions following a one vehicle crash at Invergordon near Lower Tullich which was reported around 2am on Wednesday, July 30.

“The road is closed from Kildary, Easter Ross to Tomich.

“Emergency services are in attendance and drivers are urged to avoid the area.”

Police were called to the crash early this morning. | John Devlin

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “The A9 is closed in both directions at Delny due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use the available signed diversion route and to expect longer than normal journey times.”

Diversions in place

For the northbound diversion, motorists should turn right onto the B817 at Tomich and travel northbound past Saltburn to the A9/B817 junction at Kildary. Then, they should follow permanent signing.