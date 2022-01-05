A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of the sudden death of a 67-year-old woman within a property on Simpson Drive in Maddiston, Falkirk, around 11am on Tuesday, 4 January, 2022".
Read More
Read MoreMan taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries after gang attack in ...
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
The Daily Record reported that three ambulances and two police vans rushed to an ‘incident’ at the same address yesterday.