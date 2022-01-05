Elderly woman found dead, after emergency services rushed to a house in Falkirk

A elderly woman was found dead at a property in Falkirk by the police.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 10:16 am
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 10:18 am

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of the sudden death of a 67-year-old woman within a property on Simpson Drive in Maddiston, Falkirk, around 11am on Tuesday, 4 January, 2022".

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The Daily Record reported that three ambulances and two police vans rushed to an ‘incident’ at the same address yesterday.

The body of a 67-year-old woman was found at an address on Simpson Drive in Falkirk.