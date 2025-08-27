The Maclean Brothers are rowing non-stop 9000 miles across the Pacific Ocean unsupported

Ewan, Jamie and Lachlan Maclean set out from Peru in April 2025, their aim, to raise £1 million pounds for a clean water charity in Madagascar, and to break several world records along the way. Watch the video to get a taste of life aboard. And if you can, go to www.themacleanbrothers.com and donate