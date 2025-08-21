Edinburgh trains: Disruption at Edinburgh Waverley as ScotRail warns of cancellations and delays

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 21st Aug 2025, 18:45 BST
Disruption on ScotRail trains is expected to last until 8.30pm

ScotRail is warning of travel disruption at Edinburgh Waverley amid ongoing signalling problems.

The train operators posted on X to say passengers travelling through the station may face cancellations or delays to services following an earlier failure of the electrical supply.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The train operator’s website said services may be cancelled, altered or delayed or revised with disruption expected to last until around 8.30pm on Thursday.

ScotRail said Network Rail was carrying out inspections.

Passengers can check for the latest updates on the ScotRail website or app.

Related topics:DisruptionScotRailEdinburghTrains
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice