Emergency services were called in the early hours of the morning.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision involving an 81-year-old pedestrian and a bus in the city centre.

Emergency services attended the crash, which happened on Annandale Street, at the junction with Haddington Place at 1.20am on Sunday morning.

The collision happened in the early hours of Sunday morning | Google Maps

Officers said the elderly man was taken to hospital where he is still receiving treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Sergeant Louise Birrell said: “This crash happened in the early hours of Sunday morning and despite the late time, I’m asking anyone who may have saw what happened to come forward.

“The pedestrian had travelled on foot from the top of Leith Walk and I’d ask anyone who may have seen him, or captured the incident on a dash-cam device, to check your systems and provide anything of relevance as soon as possible.”