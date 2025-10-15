Junction Place incident: Edinburgh road closed as fire service tackle blaze in flat
An Edinburgh Road is closed after emergency services attended a fire within a flat, with one casualty treated by medics.
A spokesperson from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the flat on Junction Place, Leith, at 8.57am on Wednesday morning.
It mobilised four fire appliances and a high reach appliance, and the fire was later extinguished.
It said one casualty was treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.
The road is closed while crews remain at the scene.
