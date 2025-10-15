Junction Place incident: Edinburgh road closed as fire service tackle blaze in flat

Rachel Fergusson
By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 15th Oct 2025, 11:31 BST
Fire officers said one casualty was treated at the scene.

An Edinburgh Road is closed after emergency services attended a fire within a flat, with one casualty treated by medics.

Crews were called to a fire within a flat just before 9am on Wednesday morningplaceholder image
Crews were called to a fire within a flat just before 9am on Wednesday morning | The Scotsman

Want the latest news and top stories from across Scotland landing directly on your phone’s lock screen? Sign up here to our WhatsApp News Channel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the flat on Junction Place, Leith, at 8.57am on Wednesday morning.

Several fire appliances and police vehicles are present at the sceneplaceholder image
Several fire appliances and police vehicles are present at the scene | The Scotsman

It mobilised four fire appliances and a high reach appliance, and the fire was later extinguished.

It said one casualty was treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The road is closed while crews remain at the scene.

Related topics:Fire serviceFireEdinburgh
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice