Fire officers said one casualty was treated at the scene.

An Edinburgh Road is closed after emergency services attended a fire within a flat, with one casualty treated by medics.

Crews were called to a fire within a flat just before 9am on Wednesday morning | The Scotsman

A spokesperson from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the flat on Junction Place, Leith, at 8.57am on Wednesday morning.

Several fire appliances and police vehicles are present at the scene | The Scotsman

It mobilised four fire appliances and a high reach appliance, and the fire was later extinguished.

It said one casualty was treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.