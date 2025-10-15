Historic Environment Scotland is responsible for the care of Edinburgh Castle and the Crown Jewels (Picture: Andy Buchanan) | AFP via Getty Images

Staff have expressed fury as Prospect union warns them not to criticise the crisis-hit quango in the media

A trades union has told staff at crisis-hit Historic Environment Scotland to stop speaking to the media.

Workers have reacted with fury to a letter from Prospect saying it is “very disappointed” by the “tiny number” of people within HES who “seem driven by a compelling desire to resolve their concerns” in the press.

The communication was sent following revelations in Scotland on Sunday that a senior member of management was sanctioned for drunkenly twerking in front of actor Martin Compston at a corporate event in Edinburgh Castle.

Prospect’s letter to members tells workers to rely on the HES internal grievance process instead of leaking to journalists.

One staff member said Prospect members are “furious” at the content of this latest communication.

The source added: “We are all in favour of partnership working but have been left wondering if Prospect are representing members or our employer?

“To try and silence members is a sad state of affairs but what is worse is the defending of HES HR policies.

“We don't even have a grievance policy despite what the union says, it is a dispute resolution policy.”

This latest row emerged as it was reported HES marketing and engagement director Stephen Duncan has apparently been suspended from post.

Mr Duncan reportedly paid only £30 for a private dinner in a prestigious part of Edinburgh Castle, one of the historic buildings in the care of HES.

The Scotsman further told how Mr Duncan arranged a work event for 10 colleagues in the same venue - but the group did not pay for their food and drink.

The union letter to staff said: “HES has perfectly robust grievance mechanisms in place for any member who feel aggrieved at work, and we would always encourage members to engage with those processes, supported by Prospect, to resolve their concerns.

“Outside bodies, and especially the media, do not always have the best interests of the organisation at heart.

“If members are approached directly by journalists/the media about any of the issues circulating in relation to HES, we would remind you of, and support, HES’ advice, that you should not engage with these enquiries and simply make ‘no comment’.”

The letter also made reference to the suspension of HES CEO Katerina Brown, who became absent from work following just one year in post.

Prospect said it has worked with directors and members of the board to “try and progress a number of matters which we know are exercising members.”

The union described a situation where “each Director is in charge for a week and then passes it over to one of the other Directors”, a situation it added is “not providing a real solution” to Ms Brown’s absence.

The letter adds: “Prospect has asked the Board on several occasions, starting as far back as June, to appoint an interim senior member of staff to steer the ship and support ELT colleagues.

“Sadly, the Board has not been able to deliver on this request, and Prospect believes that members and the organisation are suffering unwarranted disruption and stress as a result.”

Richard Hardy, Prospect’s National Secretary for Scotland, said: “The reason that we support what is actually a very standard public civil service position that staff shouldn't speak to the press about their employment circumstances, is that it can actually get members into serious trouble.

“That's why we train our reps and train people like me to have that communication with the media on behalf of members.

“So it isn't about closing down conversations.

“It's about protecting members and protecting them from inadvertently getting themselves into what can be quite serious problems.”

Mr Hardy, who sent the letter to HES staff, said leaks also prevented the union from carrying out its work.