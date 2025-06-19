Edinburgh Pride: Full list of road closures, bus diversions, and route for 2025 march

All road closures and bus diversions ahead of this weekend’s Edinburgh Pride march

Edinburgh Pride returns to Scotland's capital this weekend – and it's a milestone event, with the annual celebration of LGBTQ+ life and culture celebrating its 30th year.

The city centre will see significant disruption on Saturday, June 21, as thousands of people take part in this year's march.

Always a colourful affair, the march starts at the Scottish Parliament, around 1pm, before heading up the Royal Mile and over George IV Bridge and ends at The Pride Edinburgh Festival Village in the EUSA Complex on Bristo Place.

The full route can be found on the Edinburgh Pride website.

Given the city centre is gearing up for an influx of visitors, it's worth noting that the public transport network is likely to be busy - so plan ahead.

Edinburgh road closures

Between 11.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday, June 21

Horse Wynd will be closed in its entirety and a section of Queens Drive close to the roundabout will be closed during these times.

Between 12.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday, June 21

The following roads will be closed in their entirety: Canongate, High Street, Bristo Place, Potterrow, Marshall Street, Crichton Street and Charles Street.

Lawnmarket will be closed from the High Street to George IV Bridge

George IV Bridge will be closed southbound in its entirety

Chapel Street between West Nicolson Street and Crichton Street

The north leg of George Square will remain closed in its entirety

Lothian Bus diversions

Affected services: 2, 9, 12, 23, 27, 35, 45, 47, CS1, ET1 and RT1

Service 2 (heading eastbound) will be diverted via Lothian Road, Earl Grey Street, Brougham Street, Melville Drive and Hope Park Terrace between Morrison Street and South Clerk Street.

Service 2 (heading westbound) will be diverted via Hope Park Terrace, Melville Drive, Brougham Street, West Tollcross, Ponton Street and Semple Street between South Clerk Street and Morrison Street.

Service 9 will be diverted via George Street, South St. David Street, Waverley, North Bridge, South Bridge, Nicolson Street, South Clerk Street and Hope Park Terrace in both directions between Hanover Street and Melville Drive.

Service 12 will be diverted via Earl Grey Street, Brougham Street and Melville Drive in both directions between Usher Hall and Causewayside.

Service 23 will be diverted via George Street, Frederick Street, Princes Street, Lothian Road and Earl Grey Street in both directions between North Hanover Street and Home Street, buses

Service 27 will be diverted via George Street, Frederick Street, Princes Street, Lothian Road and Earl Grey Street in both directions between North Hanover Street and Home Street.

Service 35 will be diverted via Lothian Road, Princes Street, Waterloo Place and Regent Road in both directions between Fountainbridge and Easter Road.

Service 45 will be diverted via Lothian Road, Princes Street and Leith Street in both directions between Tollcross and Leith Street.