Edinburgh trains: Rush hour services between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street cancelled

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 07:59 GMT
ScotRail said a signalling fault in the Newbridge area which is affecting trains from Edinburgh to Queen Street High and Low Levels
ScotRail said a signalling fault in the Newbridge area is affecting services between Edinburgh to Queen Street High and Low Levels

Several services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street have been cancelled this morning.

ScotRail said a signalling fault in the Newbridge area, near Edinburgh Airport, is causing disruption to rush hour services from Edinburgh to Queen Street High and Low Levels.

The fault is affecting rush hour services on Monday
It said services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High may be cancelled, delayed or revised until the problem is resolved.

It said staff are making their way to site to investigate the fault, and disruption is expected to last until around 9am on Monday.

