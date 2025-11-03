ScotRail said a signalling fault in the Newbridge area which is affecting trains from Edinburgh to Queen Street High and Low Levels | Peter Summers/Getty Images

ScotRail said a signalling fault in the Newbridge area is affecting services between Edinburgh to Queen Street High and Low Levels

Several services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street have been cancelled this morning.

ScotRail said a signalling fault in the Newbridge area, near Edinburgh Airport, is causing disruption to rush hour services from Edinburgh to Queen Street High and Low Levels.

It said services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High may be cancelled, delayed or revised until the problem is resolved.