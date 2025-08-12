At £316 per night, the average price for a hotel room in Edinburgh trumped every other destination on the list

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s capital has been revealed as one Europe’s most expensive places to visit for a weekend holiday break, with the cost of hotel rooms per night the highest out of all the destinations analysed.

Edinburgh was ranked the fourth priciest destination to spend a short break in Europe, based on the expenses needed for two people including flights, hotel rooms, meals and local transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During August, Edinburgh's population nearly doubles to around one million people | Athanasios Gioumpasis/Getty Images

That means the Scottish capital outpriced popular tourist hotpots Florence, Venice, Rome and Copenhagen. It was the only city in the UK to make the list.

The study by Chicks Gold analysed data from travel sites Hotels.com and Kayak.co.uk, as well as living costs database Numbeo.com, to calculate the minimum cost of a trip to every European city with an airport.

Switzerland claimed the 1st and 5th spots with Zurich at £1,192 and Geneva at £988 for a weekend.

Zurich in Switzerland was named the most expensive for a weekend trip for two | UEFA via Getty Images

Meanwhile, a weekend trip for two in Edinburgh was calculated at £993. The average price for a hotel room per night in Edinburgh was estimated at £316, the highest out of all the European cities analysed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the list, Krakow, in Poland, was named the cheapest place to take a break, with a weekend trip costing an estimated £533.

Other cities in Eastern Europe dominated the low-cost list, with Bucharest in Romania coming in second, followed by the Polish capital Warsaw.

Most expensive European destinations

1. Zurich, Switzerland - £1,192

2. Reykjavik, Iceland - £1,163

3. Cologne, Germany - £1,087

4. Edinburgh, Scotland - £993

5. Geneva, Switzerland - £988

6. Florence, Italy - £987

7. Venice, Italy - £983

8. Rome, Italy - £968

9. Copenhagen, Denmark - £953

10. Milan, Italy - £919

Cheapest European destinations

Krakow's landmarks include the Rynek Glowny Central Square, St Mary’s Basilica and the Bazylika i Klasztor Franciszkanow | Anadolu via Getty Images

1. Krakow, Poland £533

2. Bucharest, Romania - £565

3. Warsaw, Poland - £566

4. Riga, Latvia - £584

5. Prague, Czech Republic - £618

6. Budapest, Hungary - £630

7. Istanbul, Turkey - £630