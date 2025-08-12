The Scottish city that's now more expensive for a holiday than Paris, Rome, Florence and Venice
Scotland’s capital has been revealed as one Europe’s most expensive places to visit for a weekend holiday break, with the cost of hotel rooms per night the highest out of all the destinations analysed.
Edinburgh was ranked the fourth priciest destination to spend a short break in Europe, based on the expenses needed for two people including flights, hotel rooms, meals and local transport.
That means the Scottish capital outpriced popular tourist hotpots Florence, Venice, Rome and Copenhagen. It was the only city in the UK to make the list.
The study by Chicks Gold analysed data from travel sites Hotels.com and Kayak.co.uk, as well as living costs database Numbeo.com, to calculate the minimum cost of a trip to every European city with an airport.
Switzerland claimed the 1st and 5th spots with Zurich at £1,192 and Geneva at £988 for a weekend.
Meanwhile, a weekend trip for two in Edinburgh was calculated at £993. The average price for a hotel room per night in Edinburgh was estimated at £316, the highest out of all the European cities analysed.
At the other end of the list, Krakow, in Poland, was named the cheapest place to take a break, with a weekend trip costing an estimated £533.
Other cities in Eastern Europe dominated the low-cost list, with Bucharest in Romania coming in second, followed by the Polish capital Warsaw.
Most expensive European destinations
1. Zurich, Switzerland - £1,192
2. Reykjavik, Iceland - £1,163
3. Cologne, Germany - £1,087
4. Edinburgh, Scotland - £993
5. Geneva, Switzerland - £988
6. Florence, Italy - £987
7. Venice, Italy - £983
8. Rome, Italy - £968
9. Copenhagen, Denmark - £953
10. Milan, Italy - £919
Cheapest European destinations
1. Krakow, Poland £533
2. Bucharest, Romania - £565
3. Warsaw, Poland - £566
4. Riga, Latvia - £584
5. Prague, Czech Republic - £618
6. Budapest, Hungary - £630
7. Istanbul, Turkey - £630
8. Stockholm, Sweden - £674
