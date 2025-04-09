"Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and our inquiries remain ongoing.”

A motorcyclist has died in a hit-and-run crash involving a car in Edinburgh .

The collision happened on the A90 Queensferry Road at around 11.15pm on Tuesday .

Police said the motorcyclist, a 61-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car left the area before officers arrived and drove off towards Edinburgh city centre.

Police are trying to trace the car and driver and have appealed for information about the crash.

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and our inquiries remain ongoing.

"We are continuing to review CCTV footage in an effort to trace the car and its driver, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the crash or seen any cars in the area, or who may have dashcam footage which could assist, to contact us."

The road was closed for investigations following the collision and reopened at around 6.35am on Wednesday .