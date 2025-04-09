Firefighters deal with mile-long wildfire on Scottish island as scenic railway line reopens
Firefighters have extinguished a mile-long wildfire on the Isle of Skye.
Crews were called to the blaze in the Glendale area of Skye at 12.06pm on Tuesday, with four appliances at the scene at the height of the blaze.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the last appliance left the area around 4.30am on Wednesday.
The fire service also dealt with several grass fires elsewhere in the west of Scotland on Tuesday into Wednesday, which have all been extinguished.
These included a fire in the Morar area, which led to the closure of the railway line near Mallaig in the Highlands, which has since reopened.
A “very high” risk of wildfire warning remains in place until today, but could be extended. SFRS and the Scottish Wildfire Forum have also issued a warning of an “extreme” risk across the south-west, east, north and central Scotland for Thursday.
They are urging people to avoid lighting outdoor fires as the dry weather continues.
Firefighters responded to around 90 outdoor fires over the weekend, which ranged in size and severity.
Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Kenny Barbour, who is head of prevention, protection and preparedness at SFRS, said: “As the warm and dry weather continues, so too does the risk of wildfire, and so we are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.
“Responsible human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely in rural environments and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.”
