Edinburgh crash: 80-year-old woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Capital
Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witness following a crash involving a pedestrian and a car.
The incident happened around 12.30pm on Monday, April 28 on Ashley Terrace in Edinburgh and involved a black BMW 118i Sport.
The 80-year-old female pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.
The female driver did not require medical treatment.
Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash, and I would appeal to anyone with any information to please contact police.
“I’m also keen to speak to any drivers who were in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage which has captured something of significance.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 1421 of 28 April, 2025.”
