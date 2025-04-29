“Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witness following a crash involving a pedestrian and a car.

The incident happened around 12.30pm on Monday, April 28 on Ashley Terrace in Edinburgh and involved a black BMW 118i Sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 80-year-old female pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

Read more here: Man and woman attacked on town’s main street at night in major disturbance

The female driver did not require medical treatment.

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash, and I would appeal to anyone with any information to please contact police.

“I’m also keen to speak to any drivers who were in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage which has captured something of significance.