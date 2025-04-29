Man and woman attacked on town's main street at night in major disturbance

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Published 29th Apr 2025, 07:46 BST
The incident happened at 10pm on Saturday, with the attack taking place on Elgin’s Main Street.

A woman and a man have been targeted in a street attack at night in Elgin.

The disturbance happened on the town’s Main Street around 10pm on Saturday evening.

A man and a woman were injured in the disturbanceA man and a woman were injured in the disturbance
A man and a woman were injured in the disturbance | Contributed

Police said a 28-year-old man was seriously assaulted. A 63-year-old woman was also attacked in the incident.

An investigation has been launched by Police Scotland, with enquiries ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10pm on Saturday, April 26, 2025, police received a report of a disturbance in the Main Street area of Elgin. During the incident, a 28-year-old man was seriously assaulted and a 63-year-old woman was assaulted.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3818 of April 26. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

