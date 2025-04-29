Man and woman attacked on town's main street at night in major disturbance

The incident happened at 10pm on Saturday, with the attack taking place on Elgin’s Main Street.

A woman and a man have been targeted in a street attack at night in Elgin.

The disturbance happened on the town’s Main Street around 10pm on Saturday evening.

A man and a woman were injured in the disturbance | Contributed

Police said a 28-year-old man was seriously assaulted. A 63-year-old woman was also attacked in the incident.

An investigation has been launched by Police Scotland, with enquiries ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10pm on Saturday, April 26, 2025, police received a report of a disturbance in the Main Street area of Elgin. During the incident, a 28-year-old man was seriously assaulted and a 63-year-old woman was assaulted.

