Man and woman attacked on town's main street at night in major disturbance
A woman and a man have been targeted in a street attack at night in Elgin.
The disturbance happened on the town’s Main Street around 10pm on Saturday evening.
Police said a 28-year-old man was seriously assaulted. A 63-year-old woman was also attacked in the incident.
An investigation has been launched by Police Scotland, with enquiries ongoing.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3818 of April 26. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”