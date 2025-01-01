Driver dies in New Year's Eve car crash
A man was killed in a crash in Argyll and Bute on New Year's Eve .
The accident happened on the A83 near Tarbert, Argyll and Bute , at around 7.30pm on Tuesday . No other vehicles were involved.
The 53-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.
The A83 is still closed at Whitehouse, near Tarbert.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "There is a local diversion in place via the B8001, a single track road only suitable for cars.
"Road users are advised to avoid the area."
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.