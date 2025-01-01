Driver dies in New Year's Eve car crash

By Amy Watson
Published 1st Jan 2025, 10:54 GMT
The 53-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was killed in a crash in Argyll and Bute on New Year's Eve .

The accident happened on the A83 near Tarbert, Argyll and Bute , at around 7.30pm on Tuesday . No other vehicles were involved.

The 53-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

The A83 is still closed at Whitehouse, near Tarbert.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "There is a local diversion in place via the B8001, a single track road only suitable for cars.

"Road users are advised to avoid the area."

