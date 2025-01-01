Driver dies in New Year's Eve car crash

The 53-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was killed in a crash in Argyll and Bute on New Year's Eve .

The accident happened on the A83 near Tarbert, Argyll and Bute , at around 7.30pm on Tuesday . No other vehicles were involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 53-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

The A83 is still closed at Whitehouse, near Tarbert.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "There is a local diversion in place via the B8001, a single track road only suitable for cars.