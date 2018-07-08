Woman killed and man in critical condition after Ayrshire crash

Have your say

A woman has been killed and a man is fighting for his life after a car crash near Ballantrae in Ayrshire.

The 50-year-old woman died at the scene after the black Ford Fusion in which she was a passenger collided with a white Ford Ranger.

A 63-year-old man, the driver of the Ford Fusion, was flown by coastguard helicopter to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where his condition is described as “critical”.

The crash happened on the A77 at Garleffin Wood, about a mile south of Ballantrae.