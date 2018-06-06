Drink-driving Scots woman who injured pedestrian dies in prison

Have your say

A woman who injured a pedestrian while drink driving has died in prison, three months after her conviction.

Katie Allan was convicted at Paisley Sheriff Court on 5 March for the offence.

The 21-year-old died at Polmont Prison near Falkirk on Monday.

A Scottish Prison Service spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland have been advised and the matter will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

“A fatal accident inquiry will be held in due course.”