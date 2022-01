Donald Chalmers, 88, was last seen on the evening of Sunday, January 2 in Westhill, Aberdeenshire.

He is described as being white, 5ft 5ins in height and of slim build. He is also bald and wears glasses.

Police believe that Donald travelled to the beach Esplanade area of Aberdeen.Currently, searches and enquiries are ongoing to find him.

Officers have asked anyone with information that may help them trace Donald to contact 101 with reference number 3145 of January 2.

