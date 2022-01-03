The incident took place between 4pm and 5pm on Thursday, December 30, in the Craigie area of Perth.

After the suspect had tricked the elderly occupant into letting her in, she distracted her and stole the cash before leaving.

Shortly before this, the suspect had used the same tactics of lying about being from a church to trick her way into another elderly couple’s house in Darnhall Drive.

They however became suspicious and asked her to leave before she could steal anything.

Police Scotland is now looking to trace the individual who has been described as a slim woman, possibly in her 40’s. She was wearing a light-coloured puffer-style jacket and was carrying a green or blue carrier bag at the time of the incidents.

Officers believe it is possible that she tried to trick other residents in the area at the same time and are asking anybody with CCTV or video doorbell footage of the suspect, to get in touch.

Likewise, if you have any other information to share with Police Scotland – if you saw the woman or experienced a similar situation on Thursday in the Craigie area of Perth – you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number CR/37575/21.

If you have information about these crimes but would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

