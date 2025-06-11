Deacon Blue urge fans to send love to founder member in intensive care

Keyboard player in intensive care

Members of the celebrated Scottish band, Deacon Blue, have asked their fans to “share your love” with their veteran keyboard player, after he was admitted to intensive care.

James Prime, a founding member of the best-selling group, was taken to hospital after becoming “seriously ill.”

In a statement posted on X, the Glasgow group said their scheduled shows will be going ahead after Mr Prime gave his “blessing” to their plans.

The post read: “We wanted to share some news with you about our brother, Jim. Unfortunately, he is seriously ill and undergoing care in hospital. We would like you to join us in wishing him well and to share your love with him.

“We spoke to Jim yesterday about Deacon Blue’s plans for the rest of the year, and he encouraged us to continue with love in our hearts and with his full blessing that the shows go ahead, even if it means replacing the irreplaceable James Miller Prime for the time being.

“Together with Jim’s family, we want to thank all the nurses, doctors and ICU staff for their ongoing care, professionalism and compassion.”

The band are scheduled to begin an arena tour in September, with two concerts scheduled at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro venue the following month.

Frontman Ricky Ross also asked his followers to “say a prayer” for “our brother here.”

Hundreds of fans responded to the band on social media and offered their well wishes.