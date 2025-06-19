Deacon Blue star James Prime has died aged 64, his bandmates have revealed.

Deacon Blue member James “Jim” Prime has died, aged 64, following a short battle with cancer.

The keyboard player formed the band in 1985 alongside Ricky Ross, Lorraine McIntosh, Dougie Vipond, Ewen Vernal and Graeme Kelling.

It was reported last week that Prime was seriously ill in hospital.

In a statement released on Thurday (June 19), the band said: “Dear friends, We announce with great sadness that our brother James Prime passed away this morning after a short struggle with cancer.

“Thank you so much for the messages of support that you shared over the last two weeks, they meant so much to Jim, his family & us. With love, DBx”.

Kilmarnock-born Prime’s lush, melodic keyboard work became a signature element of the band’s sound, contributing to their success throughout the late 1980s and 1990s on tracks such as Dignity, Real Gone Kid and Fergus Sings the Blues.

In addition to his work with Deacon Blue, Prime was also involved in music education, having taught at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Deacon Blue previously said that their scheduled UK tour dates, which includes two nights at the OVO Hydro in October, will be going ahead after Prime gave his “blessing”.

They wrote on social media on June 11: “We wanted to share some news with you about our brother, Jim.

“Unfortunately, he is seriously ill and undergoing care in hospital. We would like you to join us in wishing him well and to share your love with him.

“We spoke to Jim yesterday about Deacon Blue’s plans for the rest of the year, and he encouraged us to continue with love in our hearts and with his full blessing that the shows go ahead, even if it means replacing the irreplaceable James Miller Prime for the time being.

“Together with Jim’s family, we want to thank all the nurses, doctors and ICU staff for their ongoing care, professionalism and compassion.”

Tributes have been paid to Prime following the news of his death.

Ged Grimes, the Simple Minds bass player, said: “I am so shocked to hear the news of my friend Jim’s passing

“Not only was Jim a superb musician but his wit and huge personality were legendary.

“We had so many great times together when I was a member of Deacon Blue and my heart goes out to Jim’s family and all my pals in the band. Love ya, Jim. RIP."

Former River City actor Tom Urie commented: “Such sad news. Jim was an incredible musician and a huge influence.

“I got to work with him once – for a week. He did a project with Horse and I at the Concert Hall. I was in awe of him.

One fan said: “This one hurts. The piano solo in Dignity is one of the great classics of all time and lifts my heart whenever I hear it. Jim, you will be sorely missed but your music will last for a very long time.”