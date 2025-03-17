West Dunbartonshire: Man in life-threatening condition after car crash on Scottish road
A 39-year-old man is in a life-threatening condition after he was involved in a single-car crash.
On Sunday, Police Scotland said the man was taken to hospital, after his car crashed on Auchincarron Road, Jamestown, West Dunbartonshire at around 3.15pm on Saturday .
His car, a silver Vauxhall Astra, left the road and collided with a tree.
He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Paisley for treatment, where medical staff have described his condition as life-threatening.
A male passenger, also aged 39, was also taken to hospital, where his condition has been described as serious.
The road was closed for around 10 hours to allow for an investigation at the scene and has since reopened.
Sergeant Scott Miller , of Police Scotland's road policing unit, said: "Our inquiries into this crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information to get in touch.
"We would be particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the crash."
Anyone with information has been urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2038 of 15 March, 2025 .
