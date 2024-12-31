Follow along for live updates as Scotland hit by extreme weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A rare severe flood warning of “danger to life” has been issued for part of northern Scotland on Hogmanay, as a heavy downpour of rain is expected to burst riverbanks.

Aviemore and nearby areas in the Highlands are bracing for extensive river flooding on Tuesday morning after a night of continuous rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) is warning communities in the north west and central Highlands to prepare for the impact of flooding in the run-up to Hogmanay.