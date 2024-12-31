Scotland weather LIVE: Follow along for updates as severe flood warnings, wind and snow hits the country
A rare severe flood warning of “danger to life” has been issued for part of northern Scotland on Hogmanay, as a heavy downpour of rain is expected to burst riverbanks.
Aviemore and nearby areas in the Highlands are bracing for extensive river flooding on Tuesday morning after a night of continuous rain.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) is warning communities in the north west and central Highlands to prepare for the impact of flooding in the run-up to Hogmanay.
The famous Hogmanay celebrations in the Capital have been cancelled in the wake of the weather warnings as organisers claim that it would not be safe to host the our door event.
ScotRail are announcing today's disruptions - do make sure you check ahead if you are planning on travelling today.
Train operator ScotRail said its services are being disrupted by speed restrictions on many routes because of “very heavy rainfall”.
The routes affected are between: Inverness and Perth; Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh; Inverness and Wick; Perth and Stirling; Edinburgh and Inverness; Glasgow Queen Street, Inverness, Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth; and Glasgow Queen Street, Oban and Mallaig.
Network Rail said it has closed the Highland Main Line at Kingussie because of “more extreme rainfall overnight”.It also closed the line north of Inverness, between Muir of Ord and Dingwall.
Edinburgh has been forced to pull the plug on its main Hogmanay celebrations after forecasts of high winds wrecked preparations for the city's lucrative celebrations.
Travel updates...
In case you were hoping to travel by train today... ScotRail will be providing updates through out the day, but do check ahead if you have a ticket.
Absolutely worth remembering that given this is Hogmanay, trains will also be operating on a festival time table, rather than a normal one, so please please make sure you’re checking. We don’t want you getting stuck anywhere remote!
Not hearing any specific updates yet from the airports about flights in this weather, but do check ahead if you are booked in, just to be prepared.
TRAVEL UPDATE:
Heavy flooding on the railway has lead to the Dingwall and Inverness line closing.
Train services between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh will be either cancelled, delayed or revised. Ticket acceptance is in place with Stagecoach between Wick, Dingwall and Inverness.
And remember - do check ahead where ever you’re travelling to today.
More train updates - this time in Glasgow...
This video really shows how high the water is in some areas of the country...
Definitely stay safe out there folks and only travel if necessary. Check ahead if you’re using public transport.
The risk of flooding in Highlands communities has been downgraded after less rain fell overnight than expected.
The Met Office issued an amber weather warning from midnight on Tuesday, covering the regions of Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey.
The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) issued an alert for "severe" flooding just after 6am , telling residents in the Aviemore and Dalfaber areas to "act now"; however, this was downgraded by 7.45am with no "severe" flood warnings in place.
Highlands Council had previously advised guests staying at Aviemore Holiday Park to seek alternative accommodation due to the "imminent" risk of flooding, while Sepa had predicted that evacuations were expected.
The watchdog previously said river levels began to rise on Tuesday morning, rather than overnight as expected.
More updates from ScotRail ...
A832 closed Fortrose to Avoch, Black IsleThe A832 Fortrose to Avoch in Black Isle is currently closed.
Police Scotland received reports of a landslide at 8.30am on Tuesday, 31 December, affecting both sides of the road.
The road is likely to remain closed for some time. Motorists should plan ahead and follow diversions.
Picture taken in Saltcoats...
White water at the Falls of Dochart in Killin, Stirlingshire, as snow, rain and wind warnings are in force.
