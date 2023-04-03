Woman sexually assaulted on busy train

Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted on a trai

The incident happened as the woman travelled between Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, and Glasgow Central on Saturday March 11.

The woman was approached by a man who began speaking to her inappropriately before sexually assaulting her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacker is described as black, about 6ft tall, of medium build with short, black hair and a full beard.

The woman was sexually assaulted while travelling on a busy train to Glasgow Central

He was wearing a green jacket and carrying a rucksack.

The attack took place on the 1.53pm service from Port Glasgow and the assailant left the train at Glasgow Central.

The train was busy at the time and detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any information, to come forward.