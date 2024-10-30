Woman sexually assaulted while walking dogs on footpath in Scottish town
A woman has been sexually assaulted while walking her dogs in Paisley.
Police Scotland are hunting a man following the incident that occurred on the footpath from Braeview Drive to Redhurst Way between 8.45pm and 9pm on Friday last week.
The woman in her 30s was walking her two spaniels along the footpath when police say she was approached by a man.
The man grabbed the woman from the front and and is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.
The woman was not injured in the attack, but was left “very distressed”.
Detective constable Fraser Williams, from Renfrewshire CID, said: “Although the lady involved did not require medical treatment, this was very distressing for her to experience.
“Indeed, she was so upset that she was not able to report this to police for a couple of days.
“We would ask anyone who was in the area of Braeview Drive to Redhurst Way between 8pm and 9pm on Friday night, or who may have doorbell or dashcam footage of the area around that time, to get in touch.
“If anyone recognises the description of the man, then please contact police.”
Members of the public have been urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1547 of Sunday, October 27. Alternatively, details can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.