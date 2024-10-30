Woman sexually assaulted while walking dogs on footpath in Scottish town

The incident took place on Friday last week, with Police Scotland saying the woman was so upset after the incident she was unable to report it for several days

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman has been sexually assaulted while walking her dogs in Paisley.

Police Scotland are hunting a man following the incident that occurred on the footpath from Braeview Drive to Redhurst Way between 8.45pm and 9pm on Friday last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sexual assault took place in Paisley | Adobe

The woman in her 30s was walking her two spaniels along the footpath when police say she was approached by a man.

The man grabbed the woman from the front and and is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

The woman was not injured in the attack, but was left “very distressed”.

Detective constable Fraser Williams, from Renfrewshire CID, said: “Although the lady involved did not require medical treatment, this was very distressing for her to experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Indeed, she was so upset that she was not able to report this to police for a couple of days.

“We would ask anyone who was in the area of Braeview Drive to Redhurst Way between 8pm and 9pm on Friday night, or who may have doorbell or dashcam footage of the area around that time, to get in touch.

“If anyone recognises the description of the man, then please contact police.”