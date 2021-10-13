Woman seriously injured in attack by man at Glasgow casino

Around 4.30am a 21-year-old woman was within the upstairs area of the casino on the Broomielaw.She was walking past a table of men, who were not known to her, when one of them kicked her ankle, causing her to fall.The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she was treated for a double fracture to her ankle and later released.The suspect is described as white Scottish, between 25 and 30 years old, around 6ft tall, with short dark brown hair. He was wearing light blue jeans, a black t-shirt, a red jacket and dark coloured shoes.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened at a casino on the Broomielaw.

Detective Constable Graham Nicolson from Glasgow City Centre CID said: “This was a completely unprovoked assault on the victim, who had been out celebrating her 21st birthday. As a result of this horrible act, she has been left with a serious broken ankle which will require significant physio and outpatient appointments.“The casino was busy at the time of the incident due to the Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder boxing match and it is vital we speak to any witnesses in order to trace the man responsible and hold him accountable.“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 1393 of Sunday, 10 October, 2021. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

