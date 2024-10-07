Woman left with 'serious injuries' after woodland attack near Scottish golf club
A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old woman suffered “serious injuries” after an attack in woodland.
The woman was assaulted on Friday between 5.30pm and 6pm in woodland near a golf club in Dalkeith, Midlothian.
Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she remains in a stable condition.
A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. He has been released pending further inquiries.
Investigations are ongoing and officers continue to appeal for information.
Detective Inspector Laura White said: “Extensive inquiries are being carried out in the local area and we’re continuing to assess CCTV and information from the public.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward so far. Anyone who has yet to speak to police, and has information which may assist our investigation, is asked to contact us.”
Chief Inspector Ben Leathes, local area commander, said: “I’d like to reassure the public, we have increased high visibility patrols in the area and these will continue as our inquiries progress. Anyone with information or concerns can speak to these officers.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 3107 of October 4, 2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.