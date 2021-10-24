Woman hospitalised following 'serious assault' at Fife property

Police were called to Winram Place in St Andrews in the wake of the attack shortly after 11am on Sunday.

Ambulance crews attended and the woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

Police were called to a property in Winram Place, St Andrews following a serious assault. Picture: John Devlin.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of the serious assault of a woman within a property on Winram Place in St Andrews around 11:10am on Sunday, October 24.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

