Woman hospitalised following 'serious assault' at Fife property

Police were called to Winram Place in St Andrews in the wake of the attack shortly after 11am on Sunday.
Ambulance crews attended and the woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.
Read More
Read MorePolice hunting for man who exposed himself to woman in Glasgow park before perfo...
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of the serious assault of a woman within a property on Winram Place in St Andrews around 11:10am on Sunday, October 24.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”