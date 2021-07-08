Woman charged in connection with 'romance fraud' after victim tricked into paying six figure sum

Romance scams involve people being manipulated into sending money to criminals who go to great lengths to gain their trust and convince them that they are in a genuine relationship.

A 64-year-old woman, who lives in England, has been arrested and charged after allegedly engaging in romance fraud with a 51-year-old woman in Banchory.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and she is expected to appear at Court at a later date.

Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson of the Divisional Cyber Enabled Crime Team in North East Division said: “Organised Crime Groups go to great lengths to manipulate and exploit the most vulnerable within our communities by means of gaining a person’s affection, and thereafter use that goodwill to encourage the victim to send money to the scammer under false pretences, with a view to them benefiting financially.

“It's very easy to fall victim to romance fraud, with people understandably reluctant to come forward and report it. However, I would strongly urge that if you are a victim that you report the matter to police.

“My message to the scammers is clear, if you engage in this type of crime we will identify, trace and arrest you.

“North East Division recently implemented the specialist Divisional Cyber Enabled Crime Team in response to tackling such criminality and as today’s arrest demonstrates, we are fully committed to bringing offenders to justice to further safeguard our communities.

“If you suspect you have been a victim of Fraud, please contact Police Scotland on 101.”

