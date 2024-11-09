Woman allegedly raped at car showroom in Edinburgh

By Lucinda Cameron
Published 9th Nov 2024, 16:10 BST
Police said a 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident

Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly raped at a car showroom.

Officers were called to Peter Vardy BMW premises in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh at about 1.35pm on Sunday November 3 following a report of a serious sexual assault.

Police said a 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further inquiries.

Investigations remain ongoing, police said.

