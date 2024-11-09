Woman allegedly raped at car showroom in Edinburgh
Police said a 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident
Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly raped at a car showroom.
Officers were called to Peter Vardy BMW premises in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh at about 1.35pm on Sunday November 3 following a report of a serious sexual assault.
Police said a 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further inquiries.
Investigations remain ongoing, police said.