Woman, 78, dead and man arrested after Edinburgh incident

By Laura Paterson
Published 21st May 2024, 17:54 BST
Police called to ‘disturbance’ at house and locals report hearing ‘gunshots’

A 78-year-old woman has died and a man has been arrested after an incident involving a weapon in a residential street.

Police were called to a “disturbance” at a house at Fernieside Crescent in the south east of Edinburgh at about 8.25am on Tuesday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The scene in Fernieside Crescent, Edinburgh, following the death of a 78-year-old woman. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA WireThe scene in Fernieside Crescent, Edinburgh, following the death of a 78-year-old woman. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
The scene in Fernieside Crescent, Edinburgh, following the death of a 78-year-old woman. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Local residents have reported hearing “gunshots” in the street.

Get the latest news alerts with our Breaking News newsletter

Police Scotland said a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

In a statement, the force said their inquiries are continuing.

They added: “This was an isolated incident and officers remain in the area to provide public reassurance and anyone with concerns should speak to officers.”

Forensic officers were at the scene on Tuesday afternoon and the area remained cordoned off.

Police Scotland said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.