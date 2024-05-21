Police called to ‘disturbance’ at house and locals report hearing ‘gunshots’

A 78-year-old woman has died and a man has been arrested after an incident involving a weapon in a residential street.

Police were called to a “disturbance” at a house at Fernieside Crescent in the south east of Edinburgh at about 8.25am on Tuesday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene in Fernieside Crescent, Edinburgh, following the death of a 78-year-old woman. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Local residents have reported hearing “gunshots” in the street.

Police Scotland said a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

In a statement, the force said their inquiries are continuing.

They added: “This was an isolated incident and officers remain in the area to provide public reassurance and anyone with concerns should speak to officers.”

Forensic officers were at the scene on Tuesday afternoon and the area remained cordoned off.