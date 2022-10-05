William MacDowell to appeal conviction for murdering Renee MacRae and son in 1976

MacDowell is appealing double murder conviction. (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

William MacDowell was sentenced to life in prison last week with a recommendation that he serves a minimum of 30 years for killing Renee and Andrew MacRae in November 1976.

Following a trial at the High Court in Inverness, the 81-year-old was also found guilty of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by disposing of their bodies and personal effects.

Police have never found the bodies of the 36-year-old mother or her three-year-old son.

A notice to appeal against MacDowell’s conviction and sentence has now been lodged at the appeal court in Edinburgh, a court official confirmed.

