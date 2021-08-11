William Leiper: Police launch murder inquiry over Househill Park remains

William Leiper's death is being treated as murder

Detectives are following a “positive line of inquiry” in the hunt for the killer of William Leiper, 31, who was discovered last Wednesday after a fire at the park in Pollok.

High visibility patrols are continuing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened and our thoughts are very much with William’s family a week after he was found. This is a very difficult time for them and I want to reassure them, and the wider community, that we are doing all we can to find answers.

“Our inquiries so far indicate that this may have been a targeted attack and officers are following a positive line of inquiry. However, I am continuing to urge anyone who may have seen anything in the park and nearby Hartstone Road to get in touch as the slightest bit of information could help with our enquiries.

“There would have been dog walkers, joggers, and cyclists in the park on the morning that William’s body was found and anyone who has not already spoken to officers is asked to do so. There are high visibility patrols in the area and you can approach an officer if you have information or concerns.

“Likewise, we would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the wider Househill park area to also get in touch.