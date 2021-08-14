William Leiper: Man due in court after burned remains found in park

William Leiper

The severely-burned body of 31-year-old William Leiper was found in Househill Park in Pollok, Glasgow, on August 4.

Police Scotland said a 40-year-old man was arrested over the death on Friday and charged on Saturday.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police are still working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death and have appealed for witnesses.

