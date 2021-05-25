'Whataboutery' of politicians criticised as policing of Kenmure Street and Rangers fans ‘proportionate’

In an 11-page letter to the Scottish Police Authority, John Scott QC, who leads the independent advisory group on the police’s use of Covid-19 powers, said the overall approach to the incidents in Glasgow were “consistent with … lawfulness, necessity and proportionality”.

He added: “Different outcomes in the different events do not undermine that conclusion.”

Celebrations by thousands of Rangers fans on May 15 erupted into violence in George Square, with at least 28 arrests and five police officers injured, at least one seriously.

The events in Kenmure Street saw hundreds of people gather in protest of a dawn raid in Pollokshields and saw the release of two men from the Border Force enforcement agency.

Both events were criticised by different sides of the political debate, with Mr Scott scathing of the “whataboutery” on show from elected representatives.

He said: “Some have compared the two events (many have mentioned earlier events as well in inevitable, albeit often incomplete, comparison) and suggested that Rangers supporters were treated differently than the Kenmure Street protestors.

“They are right, but really only at a point when public order considerations required action to prevent serious injury and damage to property. In fact, serious injury was suffered by police officers and others on May 15.

"That alone should be sufficient to distinguish the two events and explain the policing approach, despite attempts by some to indulge in ‘whataboutery’, including some politicians, who should know better.”

Mr Scott said the operational approach to both events “make sense” and had “due regard” to human rights considerations, adding the police approach “cannot and should not be determined by public support or abhorrence for a particular group or cause”.

He said: “The prioritisation of other policing considerations, in particular the physical safety of the public, over rigid enforcement of coronavirus restrictions, made sense in the circumstances facing Police Scotland on both occasions.

“While there may have been little overlap between the participants in the two events, policing decisions are not driven by popularity.”

The head of the advisory group also criticised both the Home Office and Police Scotland’s approach to the Kenmure Street protest.

Criticising the Home Office, Mr Scott said there seemed to be a “lack of appropriate planning and communication” from the government department that “served to exacerbate the situation”.

He said Police Scotland also failed to challenge the “misleading impression” there was a significant number of police officers present in Kenmure Street, adding that some police personnel attended the protest “alone” in vans that could accommodate “several personnel”.

The letter concludes bias played “no part” in operational decisions and criticised media portrayals of both incidents.

Mr Scott states: “Some political and media portrayal of events in Glasgow this month has used the differences in policing approaches to the different events to suggest bias on the part of police Scotland. Our work confirms us in our view that bias played no part in operational decisions.

"Public confidence and police legitimacy can nonetheless be impacted by such portrayals.”

