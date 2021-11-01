Police officers are asking the public for information, following a break-in at a house in Bathgate.

Personal items were stolen in the break-in, which happened overnight in Starlaw Gardens, sometime between Friday October 29 and Saturday October 30.

Detective Sergeant Hannah Traynor of West Lothian CID said: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about those responsible to come forward.

“Also, I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen people acting suspiciously in the area at the relevant time.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1074 of 30 October 2021 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

