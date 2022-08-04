On Wednesday afternoon, around 1pm, police officers were called to the scene of a head-on collision involving a black Audi A6 and a black Mercedes on the A71.

An 80-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Officers confirmed their families have been informed.

The 28-year-old female driver of the Mercedes and four children aged three, nine, 10 and 14 were all taken to hospital.

In a statement released across social media, Police Scotland confirmed that “an investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

They added that the the road was closed for several hours as collision investigators conducted enquiries are the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “I am appealing for motorists who were on this road around the time of the incident to contact us with any information they may have.

"Two people have lost their lives and five people were injured in this collision and their families will want to know the full circumstances of what has happened.

"If anyone has any dash cam footage, I would ask that it is handed to police as it could assist our ongoing inquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1552 of 3 August, 2022.