West Lothian crime: Hunt for thief after jewellery worth five-figure sum stolen from Blackburn home
Police are appealing after a high-value housebreaking West Lothian.
Jewellery, worth an estimated five-figure sum, was stolen from a house on Daisyhill Court in Blackburn between 7.15pm and 9pm on Tuesday, September 30.
There was no one in the house at the time.
Officers say they are checking local CCTV and doorbell cameras but are also appealing to those who were in the area to get in touch.
They also believe, due to the way the house was left, ‘there would have been more than one person involved’.
‘Only way in and out of cul-de-sac is East Main Street’, police say
Detective Sergeant Tony Gilhooley, of West Lothian CID, said: “Officers are checking local CCTV and doorbell cameras in the area and speaking to neighbours, but would also appeal to those who were in the area between 7.30pm and 9pm last night to get in touch.
“The house in in a cul-de-sac and the only way in and out in via Daisyhill Road, which then leads to East Main Street.
“We know East Main Street can be busy at that time of evening as it’s the Main Street through Blackburn.
“Due to way the house was left by the thieves, we believe there would have been more than one person involved, so if you saw anyone running from Daisyhill Court or Road and into East Main Street, or people hanging about the area or any suspicious vehicle activity in the area, please get in touch.”
Information can be passed to officers via 101 and quoting incident number 3460 of Tuesday, September 30 when calling. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.