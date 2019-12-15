Weekend crackdown saw more than 40 vehicles pulled over in Edinburgh

A weekend crackdown by Police Scotland on motorists saw more than 40 vehicles pulled over in the city by officers.

The force launched a day of enforcement on Saturday, targeting unlicensed and unroadworthy motors and attempting to detect drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The activity came days after up to 50 taxis were plled over for inspection in Leith.

Road traffic officers, backed up by specialist colleagues, pulled over 37 vehicles during the weekend road checks, leading to two drivers being fined and 11 tickets handed out for vehicle maintenance issues.

A further two vehicles were seized for road traffic offences and one driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The purge was part of Police Scotland winter safety campaign, which continued today on Queensferry Road with two motorcycle officers pulling over motorists before 9am.

Following Saturday’s activities, Police Scotland’s north east Edinburgh division tweeted: “Road Check Results. 37 vehicles stopped, 2 fixed penalty notices, 11 rectification tickets issued for maintenance issues. 2 vehicles seized for road traffic offences. A 24 year old male arrested on a warrant.”

