Wayne Couzens sentenced to 19 months in prison over three 'flashing' incidents in months before Sarah Everard murder

Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 50, has been sentenced to 19 months in prison at the Old Bailey after admitting three incidents of indecent exposure committed in the months before he kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard.

Couzens was supposed to be on duty, working from home, when he flashed at a female cyclist before he kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard, a court has heard.

Details of the ex-Metropolitan Police officer’s activities in the months before the killing were heard at the Old Bailey as he appeared on Monday to be sentenced for three offences of indecent exposure.

The 50-year-old is already serving a whole life jail sentence for the murder of Ms Everard. The flashing incidents took place in woodland and at a fast food restaurant in Kent between November 2020 and February 2021.

Wayne Couzens who was sentenced to 19 months in prison on Monday at the Old Bailey for three incidents of flashing before he abducted, raped and murdered Sarah Everard. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

The last incident happened just a few days before 33-year-old Ms Everard was snatched in south London on March 3, 2021 and raped and murdered in the early hours of the following day.

On Monday, Couzens appeared at the Old Bailey via video-link from Frankland Prison to be sentenced by Mrs Justice May. Opening the facts, prosecutor Tom Little KC said Couzens had stood completely naked before a female cyclist in Ringwould Road near Dover on November 13 2020.

At the time, Couzens was on duty and was supposed to be working from home in Deal, the court was told. The prosecutor said the incident happened on an isolated narrow rural lane running inland between Deal and Dover.

It is only a few miles from where the defendant took Ms Everard, having kidnapped her and after he had moved her from one vehicle to another in Dover.

Couzens stepped out of the woods and stood on a bank above the female cyclist as she rode uphill towards him. Mr Little said the defendant was “totally naked” and masturbating as he looked at the woman.

He said: “She felt she had no choice, but to continue cycling along that country lane. There were no words exchanged between them. She had a clear view of him and clearly remembered what he looked like.”

Around 50 metres further on, she cycled past a parked black car, which looked “old” and “a little battered”, but she was unable to recall the full number plate. As she rode on, the cyclist came across two women and told them what she had seen.

One of them said she was a police officer and would keep a look out, the court heard. When she reached a crossroads, the cyclist rang her husband and later reported the incident online to Kent Police, providing a description saying he was “middle-aged with a slight paunch”.