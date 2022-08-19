Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Couzens, 49, is serving a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard last March, when he was a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

On Friday, the Crown Prosecution Service said had been be charged with two offences of exposure following a referral of evidence from his ex-employer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland Yard said they are alleged to have happened in June 2015 in the Dover area of Kent, and November 2020 in the Deal area of the county.

Wayne Couzens admitted the murder of Sarah Everard

Couzens has already appeared in court charged with four other incidents of alleged exposure said to have taken place in Swanley, Kent, before Ms Everard’s death.

Those charges state he allegedly “intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm and distress”.

The incidents allegedly took place on four occasions in Swanley: between January 22 and February 1 2021, January 30 and February 6, and on February 14 and February 27.

Couzens will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 2

In July, Couzens lost an attempt to overturn his whole-life term for the murder of Ms Everard.

The ex-Metropolitan Police officer, who used his position to trick Ms Everard into his car, had challenged his sentence at the Court of Appeal.