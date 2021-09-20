Princes Street was taped off by police as a bomb disposal unit dealt with a ‘suspicious package’ at a building on the Mound just before 2pm on Monday.

The building was evacuated and a cordon was put in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit examined the package and confirmed it was ‘non viable.’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm police received a report of a suspicious package found at a building on the Mound, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended, the building was evacuated and a cordon put in place.

“EOD attended to examine the package and confirmed it was non-viable."

Police tape off the area in Edinburgh as bomb disposal unit spotted (Photo: Lisa Ferguson).

A SAS spokesman said they sent two Specialist Unit Response Teams units to the scene this afternoon but they were stood down shortly after.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Both Hanover St and Frederick St were also taped off.

Edinburgh Trams reported that Princes Street has now reopened and the operator is beginning to reform services.

Princes Street taped off.

Police Scotland confirmed that all surrounding roads are in the process of being reopened.

It comes after a bomb disposal unit was spotted in the area outside the Scottish National Gallery.

On Monday, the Scottish National Gallery announced they have closed due to ‘an issue on site.’ They have said they will reopen on Tuesday morning.

A National Gallery spokesperson said: “Unfortunately the Scottish National Gallery has had to close this afternoon due to an issue on site.

"We hope to reopen as normal tomorrow morning. We apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause.”

Earlier on Monday afternoon, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at a building on the Mound, Edinburgh.

"A cordon is in place and surrounding roads are closed, with diversions in place.

“Enquiries are continuing."

As a result of the incident, bus and tram diversion were in place with many routes closed. Yet, all diversions are now expected to be lifted.

Despite roads now reopening, congestion and delays are expected in surrounding routes- in particular, North / South Bridge, Chambers Street, Leith Street, George Street and Queen Street / York Place.

More to follow.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.